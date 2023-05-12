Mother's Day weekend in Chicago kicks off with cloudy skies, scattered, heavy rainfall and sporadic thunderstorms, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, cloudy skies, pockets of drizzle and scattered showers are moving across the area Friday morning, with some heavier rainfall to the west. Forecast models show rain and showers lingering in the Chicago area through the late morning, but breaking briefly around lunchtime.

By by 2 p.m., heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible across the Chicago area, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

According to an alert from the National Weather Service, scattered showers, heavy rain and some thunderstorms are expected to develop Friday afternoon, stretching into the evening commute.

"Given the expected hit or miss nature of the heavier showers today, rainfall amounts could vary considerably over a short distance," the NWS says. "However, a couple isolated locations could pick up a quick couple inches of rain today that could result in a localized threat of flash flooding."

The NBC 5 Storm Team reports that most areas will rack up between a quarter-inch, and three-quarters of a inch of rainfall.

Around 7 p.m., the wet weather is expected to gradually come to an end, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Temperatures Friday are expected to remain warm, with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, a few showers or an isolated storm could develop early Saturday, but the afternoon is expected to remain mainly dry and partly sunny.

After midnight and overnight Saturday however, forecast models show a better chance for showers and thunderstorms across area, beginning in the west.

Temperature highs Saturday are expected to hover around 70 degrees, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Sunday

The Chicago area is likely to see wet weather for Mother's Day, with a 50 percent chance of precipitation and scattered storms, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

According to forecast models, the better chance for rain and storms Sunday are in the morning hours, with dry time in the afternoon. And though a few showers could develop at that time, the rain is expected to stay west and southwest of the city, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

According to forecast models, Sunday is also expected to be cooler, with temperatures only reaching into the mid 60s.

By Sunday evening, a few lingering showers could remain, the NBC 5 Storm Team reports.