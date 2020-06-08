Heavy Rain, Severe Storms Possible as Remnants of Cristobal Head Toward Region

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will move their way through the Chicago area on Tuesday, bringing with them the chance for heavy rains and the potential for severe weather.

According to the latest forecast models, the heaviest rain will likely fall in the northern suburbs, with areas like Waukegan and Rockford potentially seeing an inch or more of rain during the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Most of the Chicago area is currently under a “slight” risk of severe weather, according to the National Weather Service, with the northern-tier counties under a “marginal” risk for strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

The main threats from the storms will come in the form of heavy rains and damaging winds, as some forecast models are calling for wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour.

There is also a limited tornado risk throughout the area.

Brant Miller

Even ahead of the storms, high winds are expected during the early afternoon, with gusts of up to 40-45 mph through much of the day. Loose objects could be blown around by the strong winds, and tree damage and power outages are possible.

Travel in high-profile vehicles could be hazardous, especially on east-to-west roadways.

High temperatures are expected to settle into the upper-80s through much of the area, but a cooldown is expected behind the storm, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s on Wednesday.