Bomb squad investigates suspicious object found in Humboldt Park

Multiple street closures were reported following discovery of the suspicious object

By NBC Chicago Staff

A suspicious object sparked a massive police response in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood Tuesday.

According to Chicago police, the law enforcement response was triggered after the object was found inside a bag near Jimmy's Red Hots, a restaurant located at the corner of Grand and Pulaski.

A bomb squad was deployed to the location, and traffic was temporarily halted on Grand between Keeler and Springfield. Pulaski was also closed between North Avenue and Division Street during the investigation.

According to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communication, those closures have since reopened.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.

