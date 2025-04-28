COPA

Heavy police presence, streets blocked in West Lawn after CPD officer fires weapon

The Civilian Office of Accountability says it was investigating an officer-involved shooting in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood

Streets in the city's West Lawn neighborhood were blocked off and a heavy police presence was on scene early Monday after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said it was responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 3700 block of West 67th Place.

NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria reported 67th Place between Hamlin and Lawndale Avenues was blocked off with yellow police tape, with multiple police officers and detectives in and around the street. Some were coming in and out of one house on the block, Chavarria said.

"This is a very residential area," Chavarria added.

COPA responds anytime a Chicago police officer fires their weapon. A police source told NBC Chicago an officer, who as off-duty at the time, was hurt in the incident, but not shot.

"If you or anyone you know has any information related to this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609," COPA said in a post.

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately provide more details. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

