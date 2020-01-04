Person Shot by Police Officers on Chicago’s Far Southeast Side

A person of interest in a possible robbery was shot by Chicago police officers during a confrontation Saturday afternoon on the city's Far Southeast Side, officials confirmed.

As of 4:45 p.m., 79th Street near Marquette Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood remained blocked off with crime scene tape while several Chicago Police Department officers worked on the scene.

According to CPD Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, a person being sought for a possible robbery was tased and shot by officers. Details about the individual's condition weren't immediately available.

Officer involved shooting - 2660 E. 79th Street. A person being sought for a possible street robbery was tased and shot by officers following a confrontation. CPD spox @TomAhernCPD and @ChicagoMikeMal are en route to scene. Media staging @ 79th and Marquette pic.twitter.com/C9RHXgUlIr — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 4, 2020

