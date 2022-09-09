Heavy Police Presence in Streeterville After Shooting, Car Chase Near Navy Pier Ends in 1 Dead

Two areas of downtown Chicago saw a heavy police presence early Friday as detectives work to investigate a car chase and shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead and a 20-year-old woman injured.

According to police, the incident began around 3 a.m. Friday on the city's west side. Authorities say a man, 27, was driving a grey sedan with a 20-year-old female passenger when a silver truck approached their vehicle and someone inside began firing shots.

Chicago police say the driver of the truck fled the scene and headed downtown, with the driver of the grey sedan following. Once downtown, preliminary police reports say the driver of the truck continued firing shots near Navy Pier, in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, where a heavy police presence was stationed early Friday.

According to police, both the male and female victims were taken to a nearby hospital. The female victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was last listed in good condition, authorities say.

The male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

A heavy police presence can currently be seen in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood at Ontario and St. Clair, where the grey sedan the victims were traveling in is believed to be parked. Video from the scene shows detectives blocking off a large area of the street, and a grey sedan riddled with bullet holes.

No one is in custody in the incident, police say. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.