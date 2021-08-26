Shooting Reported Near Kankakee County Courthouse, Officials Say

A shooting has been reported near the Kankakee County Courthouse Thursday morning, according to officials.

Police say the scene is secured and ask that people avoid the area amid an ongoing investigation.

Kankakee officials say city buildings are temporarily closed to the public "as a precaution" after reports of a shooting by the courthouse.

The coroner has been dispatched to the courthouse, authorities say.

Kankakee School District 111 announced in a Facebook post that all schools are currently on lockdown "due to a shooting at the courthouse."

Officials have provided no further information at this time.

Check back for more on this developing story.