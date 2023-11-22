Heavy police presence near Midlothian liquor store due to ‘active incident'

Police in Midlothian urged people to stay away from an intersection near a liquor store Wednesday for what they said was an "active incident" as social media users showed scenes involving SWAT and a heavy response.

"Active police incident near 147 and Springfield Ave. Stay clear of the area!" the department wrote on Facebook.

Details surrounding what happened remained unclear.

Images and video on social media showed what appeared to be a SWAT response to the scene, with authorities gathered outside a liquor store near the intersection.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Metra's Rock Island District also reported some brief train disruptions in the area "due to police activity."

By 2 p.m., the police department reported the "incident is secure" and said roadways in the area would soon reopen.

Check back for more on this developing story.