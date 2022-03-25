Heavy Police Presence at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont

WATCH: Live scene video from outside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago is shown in the player above.
There was a heavy police presence at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago Friday evening as law enforcement surrounded the suburban outlet mall.
Photos from the scene showed several emergency vehicles outside the mall at approximately 8 p.m., but additional details weren't immediately known.
One witness told NBC 5 they were on the phone when four to five shots suddenly erupted, people began running and sirens went off.
In a tweet, the Rosemont Department of Public Safety confirmed police activity, but didn't say whether a shooting occurred.
