Heavy Police Presence at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont

WATCH: Live scene video from outside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago is shown in the player above.

There was a heavy police presence at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago Friday evening as law enforcement surrounded the suburban outlet mall.

Photos from the scene showed several emergency vehicles outside the mall at approximately 8 p.m., but additional details weren't immediately known.

One witness told NBC 5 they were on the phone when four to five shots suddenly erupted, people began running and sirens went off.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a tweet, the Rosemont Department of Public Safety confirmed police activity, but didn't say whether a shooting occurred.

Police activity at Rosemont mall. Media staging at 9501 Technology Blvd parking lot. (Off Wesley and Technology). Update coming soon. pic.twitter.com/lmANHPzRLE — RosemontPublicSafety (@RSMTpolicefire) March 26, 2022

Check back for updates on this developing story.