Albany Park Discount Store a ‘Total Loss' Following ‘Heavy Fire': Officials

A "heavy fire" in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood has led to a building collapse and a "total loss" of a storefront, as crews continue to battle the blaze, according to authorities.

At around 1 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department tweeted that a fire was ablaze on the roof of Jojo Discount Store, located at 3040 W. Lawrence Ave. in Albany Park.

Authorities later noted that customers were in the store when the fire began, but everyone "got out unassisted." No injuries have been reported.

Within 10 minutes, fire officials said the building had partially collapsed. About eight minutes later, the rear of the building had collapsed as smoke billowed into the air.

Heavy fire at the 2 11. Rear has collapsed. pic.twitter.com/TfsWweQdzU — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 22, 2022

The fire continued to spread to 3340 W. Lawrence Ave, which caused the building to collapse, officials said on social media.

Now a 3 11 3340 Lawrence building is collapsing. pic.twitter.com/6sxumVnRRk — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 22, 2022

At around 1:30 p.m., fire officials tweeted that the fire had been contained to the original building, though the roof was down.

"Multiple master streams being used," fire officials said.

In an update at approximately 1:50 p.m., authorities said the building would have to be town down after the roof collapsed. Before becoming a mattress and discount store, the building was a car dealership "many many years ago."