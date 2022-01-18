Heather Mack's Attorney Granted More Time to View Evidence in Preparation for Trial

Heather Mack, a Chicago woman who served more than seven years in an Indonesian prison for killing her mother at a luxury resort on the island of Bali, had a court appearance Tuesday for an update in her case, and her attorney was granted more time to sift through evidence.

The court appearance, conducted by telephone, concluded with Mack's attorney asking for more time to view evidence in the case, as he indicated he has not met face-to-face with his client in more than a month because of COVID protocols.

Legal expert Harold Krent says that the pandemic is having a similar impact on numerous trials.

"Attorneys can't meet with their clients, and judges aren't willing to have people in the courtroom," Krent said. "So as a result there is delay after delay."

Mack was deported from Indonesia after her prison sentence was completed in November. Upon her return to the United States, she was immediately arrested on federal conspiracy and obstruction charges in connection to the 2014 murder of her mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack.

Mack has been held in custody ever since.

Mack pleaded not guilty in Chicago court last year after being indicted on murder conspiracy charges in the United States and taken into federal custody.

Mack was charged in the U.S. with conspiring with a former boyfriend to kill her socialite mother in 2014 on the island of Bali, where they stuffed her body in a suitcase and left it in a taxi outside a hotel.

Mack's former boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, was also convicted of murder in Indonesia and is still imprisoned there. Mack and Schaefer are also charged with obstruction of justice in the three-count indictment.

According to the indictment, Mack flew from Chicago to Indonesia on Aug. 2, 2014, and Schaefer arrived on a flight from Chicago eight days later. On Aug. 11, Schaefer communicated in messages with Robert Ryan Justin Bibbs in Chicago about “different ways to kill Von Weise." The next day, according to the indictment, Schaefer and Mack exchanged messages about “how and when to kill Von Weise.”

According to the indictment, the two killed Von Weise-Mack on or about that same day, then stuffed the body into a suitcase and loaded it into the trunk of a taxi cab. It says Mack and Schaefer tried to cover up what they had done by “removing items of clothing worn during the killing.”

Von Weise-Mack's badly beaten body was later discovered in the taxi parked at the upscale St. Regis Bali Resort.

In 2016, Bibbs, who was identified as a cousin of Schaefer, pleaded guilty to helping to plan the killing in exchange for $50,000 from Mack’s expected inheritance. That cousin was sentenced the next year to nine years in prison. In 2017, the Chicago Tribune reported that court documents revealed the FBI was investigating whether others were involved in the the conspiracy.

According to the indictment, the murder “was part of the conspiracy that Heather L. Mack and Tommy E. Schaefer concealed, misrepresented and hid.”

Mack was almost 19 and a few weeks pregnant the time of the killing. She and Schaefer, then 21, were arrested a day later at a hotel about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the St. Regis.

The killing generated international attention, in part because the suitcase appeared too small to hold an adult woman’s body. The couple were convicted in 2015; Mack was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Schaefer received an 18-year sentence.

Mack's next court appearance is set for April 6, and the judge in the case says it could still be held by telephone if COVID numbers haven't sufficiently improved.