Heated Moment Caught on Camera Between Proviso Superintendent and Board Member as Teachers Continue Strike

Cell phone video captured the heated moments Tuesday night between Proviso Supt. Dr. James Henderson and board member Claudia Medina.

“He said get the [expletive] out of my face [expletive], and then he first went like this, and then he went to elbow me in the face then they took him away,” said Medina.

The video taken by a Proviso student shows the confrontation at the end of last night’s board meeting at Proviso West High School in Hillside.

“I was shocked,” said senior Jose Carbajal. “The crowd around me was shocked.”

The superintendent is seen on video making a back-hand gesture, then seconds later, security steps in.

“How embarrassing is this?” said Medina. “The superintendent would take a five-foot woman when he’s more than six feet tall, and feel that he has the need to intimidate me with violence when I’m asking him as his boss for accountability.”

Medina, who voted against Henderson’s hiring and contract extension, said things escalated when she asked for a copy of his schedule. This comes as about 300 teachers continue to strike for the second week over a new contract.

“We’re only asking the board of education to take their sole employee of these schools and get to the table and get a contract and get our students back in class. That’s all we’ve ever asked for,” said teacher Carissa Gillespie.

The teachers union said they’ve been fighting for smaller class sizes and fair pay to attract and retain teachers and now they want the superintendent investigated and placed on administrative leave.

“I know parents and students there have been calling for his resignation on social media,” said union president Maggie Riley. “But where we stand there should be at least an investigation of what happened last night at that meeting.”

NBC 5 reached out to the superintendent and board president for a comment. We made numerous attempts by phone, text and email and even showed up to the administration building, but so far there has been no response.

“I’m calling on the superintendent to resign or to leave,” said Medina.

Medina told NBC 5 she filed a police report alleging assault and battery. The Hillside Police Department is investigating the complaint and no charges have been filed at this time.

As for the teachers strike, the union will meet with the superintendent for another bargaining session scheduled for Thursday.