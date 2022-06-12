Heat Advisory Issued This Week as Indices Expected to Reach Up to 109 Degrees

A heat advisory has been issued this week, as indices are expected to reach into the triple digits.

The advisory will be in effect from Monday at noon to Wednesday at 8 p.m. and was issued for La Salle, Grundy, Kankakee and Livingston counties in Illinois, as well as Newton and Jasper in Indiana.

Officials said heat indices are expected to peak in the afternoon, reaching between 105 to 109 degrees.

People are advised to drink plenty of water, stay in air conditioning and out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the following recommendations to avoid heat stroke:

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Stay in air conditioning as much as possible

Cut down on exercise in the heat

Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours

According to the latest forecast models, Monday will see highs in the 80s, near 90 degrees, and partly sunny skies with some isolated showers.

Those warm temperatures will increase more on Tuesday, as highs reach the 90s. As of this weekend, the heat index Tuesday could be in the low 100s.

Another hot and humid day is expected Wednesday with highs again in the 90s and a heat index in the low 100s.

However, Chicagoans could feel a little ease by the end of the work week. Mostly sunny, Thursday will have highs in the upper 80s, forecast models show.