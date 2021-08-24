Heat Advisory Issued For Several Chicago-Area Counties Tuesday Afternoon

A Heat Advisory was issued for several Chicago-area counties Tuesday afternoon, as areas are expected to see indexes above 100 degrees.

The advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for the following southern Chicago-area counties: La Salle, Grundy, Kankakee, Newton and Jasper.

Heat from the south is expected to move up through the area Tuesday, bringing heat index values ranging from 105 to 107 degrees, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Along with the warmth, Tuesday will likely be partly sunny, breezy and humid with some isolated storms possible in the late morning and afternoon hours. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s.

The latest forecast models show more showers and storms will likely develop Tuesday evening, possibly bringing winds up to 65 mph, quarter-sized hail and heavy rain.

Wednesday is expected to show similar conditions with partly sunny skies, high heat index readings and humidity. The chance for scattered showers will likely continue with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Thursday and Friday will also likely remain party sunny, warm and humid with a chance for scattered showers.