Chicago Weather

Heat Advisory Issued for Chicago Area Tuesday as Heat Indices Could Rise Above 100 Degrees

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A heat advisory was issued Tuesday for the entire Chicago area, as heat indices are expected to rise above 100 degrees and storms could turn severe.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory until 8 p.m., though areas around the lakefront are expected to turn "sharply cooler" Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures Tuesday are expected in the mid-90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like 105-110 degrees, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To accompany the heat, strong to severe storms will likely move in through the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, the National Weather Service warned.

As a front drops, storms should converge in northern Illinois by the Wisconsin border between 3-5 p.m., then work their way down into Chicago and its surrounding suburbs, meteorologists predict.

The severe weather could bring winds up to 70 mph, hail up to 1 inch in diameter and flash flooding overnight and into the morning.

Local

Chicago Weather 1 hour ago

Chicago Forecast: Quite Hot, Then Quite Stormy

highland park fourth of july parade 1 hour ago

Police Release New Details on How Highland Park Parade Shooting Unfolded

A chance for storms continues until the end of the work week, though less severe, as well as cooler temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

By Saturday and Sunday, the showers and storms should subside, with temperatures continuing in the low to mid-80s range.

This article tagged under:

Chicago WeatherChicago Forecastheat advisory
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us