Heat Advisory Issued for Chicago Area Tuesday as Heat Indices Could Rise Above 100 Degrees

A heat advisory was issued Tuesday for the entire Chicago area, as heat indices are expected to rise above 100 degrees and storms could turn severe.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory until 8 p.m., though areas around the lakefront are expected to turn "sharply cooler" Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures climbing into the 90s combined with very humid conditions will result in heat indices of 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 pm. It will turn sharply cooler near Lake Michigan this afternoon. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/KzcgtldGRq — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 5, 2022

High temperatures Tuesday are expected in the mid-90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like 105-110 degrees, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

To accompany the heat, strong to severe storms will likely move in through the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, the National Weather Service warned.

As a front drops, storms should converge in northern Illinois by the Wisconsin border between 3-5 p.m., then work their way down into Chicago and its surrounding suburbs, meteorologists predict.

The severe weather could bring winds up to 70 mph, hail up to 1 inch in diameter and flash flooding overnight and into the morning.

A chance for storms continues until the end of the work week, though less severe, as well as cooler temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

By Saturday and Sunday, the showers and storms should subside, with temperatures continuing in the low to mid-80s range.