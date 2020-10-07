‘Heartless and Not Humorous': Lou Malnati's Responds to Insult in Netflix's ‘Emily in Paris'

Lou Malnati's was not happy with the insults hurled at them in Netflix's new series "Emily in Paris."

The 10-episode show from "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star, likens deep dish pizza from the popular Chicago restaurant to "a quiche made of cement."

"While the writers of Emily in Paris may not be fans of Deep Dish Pizza or Lou Malnati's in particular, generations of Chicagoans would strongly disagree," the restaurant said in a statement. "Malnati's is always the first to participate in goodnatured banter with pizza lovers from New York or California. However, it feels especially unkind to disparage anyone during these difficult times, given that most restaurants are struggling to hang on."

The series, which debuted Friday, follows a Chicago marketing exec as she travels to Paris for "her dream job. The show includes multiple scenes shot in the Windy City - and the dig at Lou Malnati's wasn't the only Chicago insult featured in the series, which also targets Cubs fans.

"We've been serving Chicago's favorite Deep Dish since 1971," Marc Malnati said in a statement. "When Netflix’ Emily in Paris writers chose to take a shot at Chicagoans and our pizza to try to get a laugh, it felt heartless and not humorous in the midst of Covid-19."

Netflix did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment, but the restaurant's feedback isn't the only coronavirus-related question surrounding the show.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Star and the show's leading actress Lilly Collins, who plays Emily, said the irony isn't lost that the series is premiering at a time when travel is down or impossible because of the pandemic.

Star told the publication that he hopes the series encourages people to explore the world, when it's safe to do so.

“Americans have a big country and we don't travel as much as everybody else does around the world and I hope this show inspires people to do that," he said.