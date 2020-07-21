Health Officials Recall Hand Sanitizer Due to Potential Toxins

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Monday recalling Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer due to the potential presence of methanol.

Health officials said all bottles of the hand sanitizer throughout the United States have been recalled due to the potential presence of methanol, a type of wood alcohol.

Recall of the Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer Due to the Potential Presence of Undeclared Methanolhttps://t.co/usUiTnaKYQ pic.twitter.com/fTPdQzOSx4 — Kane County Health (@KaneCoHealth) July 21, 2020

The FDA explained that a substantial exposure to methanol could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma and permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

Though consumers using this product for their hands are at risk, the FDA said that young children who ingest the sanitizer are at the highest risk for methanol poisoning.

Last week, the FDA recalled both Bio AAA Advance Hand Sanitizer and Bersih Hand Sanitizer for the potential presence of methanol.