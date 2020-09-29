Elmhurst

Health Officials Investigate Multiple Reports of Coronavirus Cases at Elmhurst Orangetheory

The DuPage County Health Department reported multiple cases of coronavirus linked to an Orangetheory Fitness studio in Elmhurst.

In a statement, the health department said officials received "multiple reports" of COVID-19 cases at the Orangetheory since last week.

"In our communication with Orange Theory, we have provided public health guidance and resources, and we are conducting case and contact investigations to help determine if exposure may have occurred onsite as well as the extent of that exposure. We have also provided risk mitigation recommendations to prevent ongoing COVID-19 spread in the community," the statement read.

The Orangetheory reported 18 positive cases of the coronavirus, the gym told Elmhurst Patch Monday.

The fitness studio, located at 135 N. Addision Ave. in Elmhurst, closed from Thursday to Sunday to investigate the outbreak and do a deep cleaning, the Patch reported.

NBC 5 reached out to Orangetheory Elmhurst but have not received a response.

