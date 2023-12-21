Health officials advise Illinoisans to exercise caution as respiratory viruses spread ahead of holidays

Public health officials in Illinois are urging residents to exercise caution ahead of the holidays as cases of RSV, COVID-19 and influenza are all on the rise.

As of the week ending Dec. 9, 48 of Illinois' 102 counties were at an elevated level of COVID-19 hospital admissions, according to CDC data.

Of the 48 counties at an elevated level, 10 are considered to be at a "high-level," meaning that they have recorded 20 or more COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the preceding week.

Across the state, 1,225 hospitalizations for COVID-19 were reported, a marginal decrease from the preceding week, according to CDC data.

“As we celebrate this joyous time of year with our loved ones, it is important to know your personal risk factors for severe health outcomes and learn how to protect those around you, especially those most vulnerable to severe disease. COVID-19, flu, and RSV continue to circulate across Illinois, and I encourage all Illinoisans to use the many tools available to stay healthy and safe," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said.

Health officials are encouraging residents to receive vaccinations for the "triple threat" of RSV, COVID-19 and influenza.

Additionally, those hosting holiday events are urged to provide proper indoor ventilation, practice good hand hygiene and remind guests to cover their coughs and sneezes.

Individuals who are exhibiting symptoms of a respiratory virus are encouraged to get tested, wear a mask and avoid crowds.

Updated COVID-19 vaccines that are effective against current dominant variants of the virus are recommended for all individuals ages 6 months and older, while individuals with an egg allergy may now get any flu vaccine that is otherwise appropriate for their age and health status.

RSV vaccines are available for people who are pregnant as well as individuals 60 years of age and older.

More information on vaccines, treatment, testing kits and more can be found on the federal government's website.