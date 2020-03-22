Health Care Workers & First Responders Can Test for Coronavirus at Local Walmart Parking Lots

Two coronavirus drive-thru testing sites opened at the parking lots of Walmart’s Northlake and Joliet stores this Sunday.

The sites will test only first responders and health care workers who have potentially been exposed to the virus, the statement read. These sites are not open to the general public and testing is not available in Walmart’s stores.

“...We believe we can play a role in helping our local communities,” said Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs at Walmart. “These initial sites are a result of the public-private partnership announced at the White House on March 13, and will help us better understand the operational, public health and safety considerations associated with federal, state and local efforts to expand access to mobile testing.”

The sites are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and can administer a maximum of 150 tests a day. Walk-ups will not be accepted.

The statement also said "patients will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and sample collection."