coronavirus

Health Care Workers & First Responders Can Test for Coronavirus at Local Walmart Parking Lots

The sites will only test first responders and health care workers who have potentially been exposed to the virus

By Molly Walsh

Two coronavirus drive-thru testing sites opened at the parking lots of Walmart’s Northlake and Joliet stores this Sunday.

The sites will test only first responders and health care workers who have potentially been exposed to the virus, the statement read. These sites are not open to the general public and testing is not available in Walmart’s stores.

“...We believe we can play a role in helping our local communities,” said Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs at Walmart. “These initial sites are a result of the public-private partnership announced at the White House on March 13, and will help us better understand the operational, public health and safety considerations associated with federal, state and local efforts to expand access to mobile testing.”

Local

coronavirus 12 mins ago

GameStop Temporarily Closes After Complaints Emerge During Coronavirus Pandemic

coronavirus 1 hour ago

These ‘Essential Services’ to Stay Open During Coronavirus Closures in Illinois

The sites are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and can administer a maximum of 150 tests a day. Walk-ups will not be accepted.

The statement also said "patients will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and sample collection."

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Walmarttesting
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us