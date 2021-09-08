‘Healing Field': Thousands of Flags Placed in Suburban Field to Honor Lives Lost on 9/11

A remarkable display in Chicago's western suburbs honors lives lost on 9/11 as the nation prepares for the 20th anniversary of the deadly attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

A polo field in Oak Brook has been transformed into what is now being called "Healing Field," where thousands of American flags sit in a solemn formation.

The moving display featuring 2,997 flags at 700 Oak Brooke Rd., also known as Sports Core Field, was erected following a series of private donations and sponsorships and with the help of volunteers. Residents can still sponsor a flag or make a donation, organizers said.

The event opens Wednesday and will stay open through Sept. 12.

It comes just before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Organizers said they hope the display brings the community together "in a patriotic tribute."

"The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people," organizers of the event wrote on their website. "Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.