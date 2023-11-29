Rethink your parking plans this winter: New Chicago parking rules will soon go into effect.

Chicago’s annual Winter Overnight Parking Ban goes into effect Dec. 1, an announcement from the Department of Streets and Sanitation said. The ban prohibits parking on 107 miles of the city’s main streets from 3 to 7 a.m. regardless of snowfall until April 1.

Parking is also prohibited before or after these dates if there is over 2 inches of snowfall, the DSS said.

Streets with banned parking will be marked with signage – a blue sign with a white snowflake. You can also view the full map of restrictions here.

The parking ban ensures public safety in the city’s colder months by ensuring that routes are clear for emergency vehicles and public transportation to freely move, DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard said in a release. Stallard added that the parking ban also helps reduce hazardous conditions for motorists, pedestrians and other travelers.

Having streets clear during these hours means roads can be properly plowed and salted during snowfall, the DSS said.

“Having this consistent rule for overnight parking allows snow removal crews to plan and execute their operations more effectively, and we ask residents and visitors to please follow the posted parking restriction signs so critical routes can be fully salted and plowed during winter weather events,” a Stallard said in the release.

Cars left parked on designated roads during parking ban hours will be towed, leaving drivers with a minimum $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket and a storage fee of $25 per day. Vehicles in violation of the ban will be towed to Pounds 2 (10301 S. Doty Ave.) or 6 (701 N. Sacramento).