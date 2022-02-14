Heading to the United Center? Here Are the COVID Policies You Need to Know

Whether you're planning to attend a Blackhawks game, cheer on the Bulls or see a concert at the United Center, several COVID-related procedures and precautions have been put in place.

In an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, providing proof of vaccination and wearing face coverings are both required for those who wish to enter the venue.

Here's what else you need to know about the COVID policies and procedures:

Showing Proof of Vaccination: How it Works

In accordance with proof-of-vaccination requirements implemented by the city of Chicago, anyone age 5 and older will need to display proof they've been fully vaccinated.

Guests 16 and over must also show matching identification, according to the United Center's policy. When visitors arrive, they will provide proof of vaccination and matching identification then continue through the security checkpoint where their mobile ticket will be scanned, according to the website.

Proof of vaccination can be displayed in the following ways, according to city guidelines:

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or an official immunization record from the jurisdiction, state, or country where the vaccine was administered

A digital or physical photo of such a card or record, reflecting the person’s name, vaccine brand and date administered

What If I Have a Religious or Medical Exemption for Vaccines?

Any guests with medical or sincerely-held religious exemptions "will be handled on a case-by-case basis with the United Center’s Guest Services team," according to the venue.

Those individuals will need to bring proof of their previously received medical or religious exemption and will also be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test administered by a healthcare professional no more than 72 hours prior to entering.

Mask Policy

All guests over the age of two must wear a face masks that covers both their nose and mouth. Masks must be work at all times while inside the venue expect when "actively eating or drinking."

A mask mandate remains in effect for public indoor spaces throughout Chicago, but may be lifted later this month if COVID metrics allow for it to happen.

What About Children Who Can't Be Vaccinated?

Fans under the age of 5 may enter the United Center without displaying proof of vaccination, the United Center states. However, the venue reminds parents that those age 2 and older must abide by its mask policies.

What Else Should I Know?