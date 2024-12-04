Police believe UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's fatal shooting outside a popular New York hotel Wednesday morning was a "premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack."

In an address just hours after the shooting took place, authorities noted video captured a detailed look at how the shooting unfolded outside the Hilton Midtown hotel.

"It appears the suspect was lying in wait for several minutes," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a news conference, adding that "many people passed the suspect, but he appeared to wait for his intended target."

Here are the latest updates on the case:

New details on the shooting

In an address just hours after the shooting took place, authorities detailed how the gunman arrived near the Hilton Midtown hotel, where Thompson, who is from Minnesota, was expected for an investors meeting, five minutes before the shooting took place.

"He stands alongside the building line as numerous other people and pedestrians pass him by from video we see at 6:44 a.m. The victim is walking alone towards the Hilton after exiting his hotel across the street," Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. "We believe the victim was headed to the Hilton Hotel to attend the UnitedHealth Group Investors conference that was scheduled to start at 8 a.m. ... The shooter steps onto the sidewalk from behind the car. He ignores numerous other pedestrians. Approaches the victim from behind and shoots him in the back. The shooter then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot."

At one point, the gun appears to malfunction briefly stopping the shooting before the gunman continues to open fire, Kenny said.

After multiple shots were fired, the gunman was seen on video fleeing on foot into an alleyway before getting onto a Citi Bike ebike and riding into Central Park.

Thompson was shot at least once in the back and once in the right calf.

He was initially taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, sources told NBC New York.

What was the motive for the shooting?

Police said the motive for the shooting remains unclear, but they're working with police in Minnesota, where Thompson lived, to determine if any threats had been made prior to his killing.

"The motive for this murder currently is unknown, but based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear that the victim was specifically targeted," Kenny said. "But at this point, we do not know why. This does not appear to be a random act of violence."

What to know about the shooter

Police released images of the suspected gunman in the killing, offering up to $10,000 in a reward for information leading to an arrest.

"We will not rest until we identify and apprehend the shooter in this case," Tisch said. "The women and men of the NYPD take enormous pride in the work that they do each day and each night to drive down crime and violence in our city. Right now, we are asking the public for your help."

Tisch asked anyone with information on the case to call Crimestoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

Who was Brian Thompson?

Thompson, 50, was named CEO for UnitedHealthcare, which is based in Minnesota, in April 2021, having served as a leader of numerous departments within the company prior, according to his bio on their site.

He worked for UnitedHealth Group starting in 2004.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the country and also manages health insurance coverage for employers and state-and federally funded Medicaid programs.

UnitedHealthcare is the insurance arm of the health care giant UnitedHealth Group Inc., which is also based in Minnesota. The company was scheduled to have its annual meeting with investors Wednesday morning, according to a company media advisory. It is believed Thompson was arriving early for that meeting to help set up, police said.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare," UnitedHealth Group said in a statement. "Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”