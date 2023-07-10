‘Just a little kid:' Family mourns boy, 9, fatally shot in Franklin Park just weeks shy of birthday

The relative of a young Franklin Park boy, who was shot and killed this past weekend just two weeks before his 10th birthday, expressed grief and sadness Monday over losing his loved one.

Ulysses Campos was fatally shot Saturday night as a disturbance broke out while he was playing in an alley with other children, according to relatives and police. Gunshots were fired from a moving vehicle, striking the young boy, who was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Ulysees, along with other relatives, were celebrating his grandmother's birthday when the shooting occurred.

A person of interest was taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy who was shot during a birthday party for his grandmother Saturday evening in Franklin Park, authorities said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Just having my mom's birthday in Franklin Park where it's a relatively safe community, nothing gang related, no targeting, and then it happened, and it happened to us," Ulysses' uncle said. "I know it happens to thousands of people, but I'm glad you guys are letting us tell his story, because he was just a little kid of nine years old."

Authorities said Sunday that one person had been taken into custody, but it's unclear if they're believed to be the person who opened fire. Franklin Park police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have surveillance video of the incident to call the department at 847-678-2444.