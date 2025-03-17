Six-year-old Jason Alvarado was riding an ATV down a suburban Chicago sidewalk with a friend when an unexpected tragedy occurred that took the young boy's life.

"He was having fun," his grandmother Lucero Quezada told NBC Chicago.

Jason, who was in Joliet for spring break, visiting from San Antonio, Texas, was driving a REX110 ATV with an 8-year-old friend as a passenger just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

"He don't control the motorcycle [ATV], and he hit the tree," Quezada said.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Mission Boulevard in Joliet, police said.

Authorities said Jason lost control of the vehicle somewhere between the 900 and 1000 block of Mission Boulevard in Joliet, police said. The ATV struck a tree, causing the 6-year-old to be ejected.

"Our preliminary investigation revealed that they were not wearing helmets," Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans told NBC Chicago.

Police said the ATV in question was designed for a child and can travel up to 20 miles per hour. The vehicle was 24 inches from the ground to the seat and weighed about 143 pounds.

"Right now, we don't know what the speed was," Evans said. "Our accident reconstructionists most likely will be able to tell us that at some point."

The child was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, but he was later pronounced dead. The 8-year-old was not hurt in the crash, authorities said.

Evans said detectives are still investigating the crash and the cause of the accident. No charges were filed as of Monday afternoon.

"If our investigation reveals that there is somebody else responsible for this action, in accordance with the law, we will take appropriate action," Evans said.

"I think it goes without saying, the community is devastated," he added. "The family is devastated. And from the Joliet police department, our hearts and prayers go out to the family. It goes out to the friends that were on scene."

Evans said the accident is a reminder to parents to take precautions, even with vehicles designed for children.

"I would just like to remind the parents to make sure that there's parental oversight when you're using a vehicle like this, and make sure that you check all the boxes," he said. "Make sure there's a helmet on the children, make sure that there's protective padding, make sure there's oversight. These things can be dangerous if not used properly."

Family members said Jason will be remembered for his love of soccer and his family.

"He was the best kid in the world. I know, I know when somebody dies, they say the same," Quezada said. "He was an angel. He came to us to make everybody happy. And he was very lovely, always happy."