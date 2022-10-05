‘He Did Not Deserve This': Man Missing For Nearly a Month Found Dead in Harvey

The decomposing body of a man reported missing nearly a month ago was found over the weekend in south suburban Harvey, his family said.

“My little brother didn’t deserve this," said Christopher Rogers, the brother of Benny Corbett, who investigators said was last seen at a United Motel in Lansing on Sept. 6. "He didn’t deserve this—not at all."

Rogers told NBC Chicago that a neighbor found Corbett's body near 158th and Lexington on Sunday on what would have been his brother's 27th birthday.

"Social media pretty much brought it all to light," said Corbett’s cousin, Brandon Marr. "If it wasn’t for that picture being posted we would have never known."

Family said they first learned about Corbett's death on social media after seeing a picture of the discovery.

"The picture didn’t look real, so we were really trying to be positive and being hopeful it not being him," said Marr.

But hours later the family said investigators called to confirm their worst fear. The discovery came nearly a month after Corbett's disappearance.

"Despite what the police do, we’re still gonna try to do our own homework and try to get to the bottom of everything," said Marr. "We won’t sleep until we know what went down and what took place."

Corbett's family hopes surveillance video could provide some answers in the case.

Surveillance video obtained by the family shows a man approaching Corbett’s room. The man is seen talking to Corbett at the door. It’s unclear what was said, but a short time later the man leaves and Corbett is seen on camera following him.

"The other camera being broken at the hotel, we don’t know what car he got in and what direction," said Rogers.

While investigators have not said whether a person of interest has been identified in the case, Corbett’s family is remembering him as a good person and said he was expecting his first child. They said he had a big personality.

"Dancing all the time, telling jokes, real sarcastic, loving everything," said Marr. "He was happy all the time. This wasn’t something he deserved."

Family said they have no idea who would want to harm him. They hope investigators will be able to solve this case.

"We just want closure for my little brother and justice for him that’s all," said Marr.