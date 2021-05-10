Hazel Crest

Hazel Crest Police Investigate Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old Girl

No one was in custody as of Monday afternoon, Hazel Crest police said.

A 12-year-old girl was fatally shot late Saturday night in south suburban Hazel Crest, village authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 10:05 p.m. at a residence on Arlington Lane. The victim, Erica Gibson, of Gresham, was taken to Advocate South Suburban Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Gibson sustained a gunshot wound to her head and died at 10:53 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities added there was no danger to the public.

