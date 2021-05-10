Hazel Crest Police Investigate Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old Girl

A 12-year-old girl was fatally shot late Saturday night in south suburban Hazel Crest, village authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 10:05 p.m. at a residence on Arlington Lane. The victim, Erica Gibson, of Gresham, was taken to Advocate South Suburban Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Gibson sustained a gunshot wound to her head and died at 10:53 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

No one was in custody as of Monday afternoon, Hazel Crest police said.

Authorities added there was no danger to the public.