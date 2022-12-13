Strong Winds, Rain Approaching Chicago Area Tuesday Evening

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Chicago are for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning as an approaching low-pressure system could produce strong winds across the region.

The NWS describes the hazard as a "limited non-thunderstorm wind risk", with the system potentially producing southeasterly winds up to 40 mph from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

The outlook has been issued for the following counties:

Winnebago

Boone

McHenry

Lake, IL

Ogle

Lee

DeKalb

Kane

DuPage

LaSalle

Kendall

Grundy

Kankakee

Livingston

Iroquois

Ford

Cook

Will

Lake, IN

Porter, IN

Newton, IN

Jasper, IN

Benton, IN

The same system that may produce gusty winds Tuesday evening previously caused a blizzard across much of the Great Plains and Rockies, complicating travel for millions of Americans, according to the Associated Press.

According to the NWS, the limited wind risk will continue on Wednesday before dissipating. Current forecasts from the NBC 5 Storm Team show an 81 percent chance of rain on Wednesday, with a limited chance of snow on both Thursday and Friday.