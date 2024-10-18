Chicago's suburban mall scene continues to grow as Hawthorn in Vernon Hills announced more than a dozen new stores and restaurants are set to open up at the popular north suburban shopping center.

The new additions come as CAVA, a popular and fast-growing Mediterranean chain, opened its second-Chicago area location near the mall.

According to a press release, the mall welcomed 14 new tenants this week, with some already open and listed as "coming soon."

Some of the new stores are freestanding and located on "Hawthorn Row," an an area right around the shopping center. Others are located inside the mall itself. According to a press release, the mall, which opened in 1973, is currently undergoing a "comprehensive redevelopment that will transform the property from a traditional shopping center to a master-planned, mixed-use development."

Other nearby suburban malls are also going through similar projects, including Old Orchard in Skokie, Golf Mill in Niles and Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale.

The full list of stores opening at Hawthorn, which spans from women's activewear to fitness studios to furniture stores, can be found below:

Anthropologie on Hawthorn Row, open now -- women's lifestyle and clothing

Free People Movement on Hawthorn, Row, open now -- women's activewear

The LoveSac Company on Hawthorn Row, open now -- furniture

Pure Barre, inside New Hawthorn Shopping Center, open now -- fitness studio

Buena Vibra Plant Shop inside Hawthorn Shopping Center, open now -- plant shop

Charly Boots inside Hawthorn Shopping Center, open now -- Western wear for men and women

Charly Spots inside Hawthorn Shopping Center, open now -- sporting essentials

JCK's Boutique inside Hawthorn Shopping Center, open now -- women's formal wear

Life4Cuts inside Hawthorn Shopping Center, open now -- Korean-inspired photo booth

Perfume Aura inside Hawthorn Shopping Center, open now -- perfume store

Time Out Party & Play inside Hawthorn Shopping Center, opening this month -- kids party space

SNACK'D inside Hawthorn Shopping Center, opening in November - snacks from "around the world"

Tuft a Rug inside Hawthorn Shopping Center, opening later in 2024 - custom rugs where customers can create/design their own rugs

Te'Amo inside Hawthorn Shopping Center, coming soon - desserts, teas