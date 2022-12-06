Have a Sore Throat? Chicago's Top Doc Says You Might Want to Try This At-Home Remedy

With COVID, flu and other respiratory viruses all seeing increases right now, many people are experiencing a common shared symptom: a sore throat. So what should you do if you're not sure which virus is behind it?

Some of the city's top public health experts were asked that question Tuesday during a Facebook Live and a popular at-home remedy was given a high-profile endorsement.

But before you do that, there are a couple of steps experts say you should take first.

One is take a COVID test, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.

"Sore throat can mark the beginning of, for many people... the beginning of a respiratory illness, of a cold, you know, of other symptoms," Arwady said. "Take a COVID test... take a COVID test, take a COVID test because that can definitely be the presenting symptom for some folks."

If you test negative for COVID and the symptom persists, experts say you should check in with your health care provider.

"I think it's really important that if you have a sore throat and especially if it's persistent that you go to your doctor or your health care provider in order to get a diagnosis," said Medical Director for Disease Control and Youth Settings at the Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Michelle Funk. "In addition to the respiratory viruses, there are other infections going around as well. And being able to diagnose can potentially get you to the right treatment."

For those who are COVID negative with milder symptoms, like a sore throat, Arwady noted there are some at-home options that could help.

"There are lots of over-the-counter things but honestly, tea with honey in the studies is just as good as a lot of those other medications - especially for the sore throat," she said.

She added that those who don't have any other contraindications could take medicines like ibuprofen or Tylenol, "even if it's a sore throat."

"It helps like decrease some of the pain, decrease some of the inflammation," Arwady said. "And try to get a lot of rest and drink a lot of fluids... I know it can feel frustrating when it's this supportive care, but no matter what is causing your sore throat, you want to do everything you can to try to keep it from turning into something more serious and that means getting back to some of the basics - just like your mother probably told you when you were younger - and then doing what you can to not spread that."

Flu cases in the U.S. are on a rapid incline in recent weeks, according to CDC data. COVID cases are also climbing quickly, including in Illinois, and cases of RSV have been ravaging health care systems for several weeks.

Dr. Sharon Welbel of Cook County Health told NBC Chicago CDC charts are showing breathtaking increases in flu cases in recent weeks.

"It is straight up right now for influenza, and I don't know when it's going to peak," she said.

The situation is troubling in nearly the whole country, with 47 states listed in either the "high" or "very high" category when it comes to respiratory illnesses, according to CDC data.

The director for the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said during a call with reporters Monday that the agency is "actively looking into" whether or not flu and RSV levels should be added to its guidance.

"In the meantime, what I do want to say is one may not wait for CDC action in order to put a mask on," Walensky said. "So we do know that 5% of the population are living in places with a high COVID-19 community level we do encourage people to mask. We know that 32% of jurisdictions or populations are areas with medium COVID-19 community levels and so we would encourage all of those preventive measures - hand washing, staying home when you're sick, masking, increased ventilation - during respiratory virus season, but especially in areas of high COVID-19 community levels."

The Illinois Department of Public Health stressed that people should stay home if they are ill, even if it's not COVID.

"If COVID testing is negative, people should still remain home and away from others until other symptoms have improved and they are fever-free for 24 hours without use of fever reducing medication," the department told NBC Chicago. "You may need special care to avoid contact with those who have weakened immune symptoms and are at risk of getting severely ill from these viruses."

Lastly, experts encouraged anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated for both flu and COVID as the holiday season ramps up.