Haunted House Guide: A Look at the Best Frights in the Chicago Area For Halloween Weekend

With Halloween weekend finally here, many Chicago-area residents are looking to get in their final taste of spooky season with one of the region's many haunted houses.

Plenty of horror-filled experiences await throughout Chicago's suburbs this weekend, with many houses open for their final weekend of the season

Among the more notable haunted houses include HellsGate in Lockport, recently ranked by one outlet as the third-best haunted house in the country. The haunted mansion is tucked away in the woods and features games and escape rooms outside the house as well.

Another acclaimed haunted house, 13th Floor Chicago, reopened this season with two brand new attractions, providing perilous frights just outside the city in Schiller Park.

Below is a rundown of all the haunted houses in operation for the 2022 season within the Chicago area: