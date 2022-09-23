Halloween

Haunted 45-Acre Immersive Experience to Open for Season in Wisconsin

"The Hill Has Eyes" is set to welcome visitors Sept. 30 throughout its four attractions

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Haunted_House Tree
Clipart.com

As October crawls closer, preparations for spooky season are ramping up. One event in particular is getting ready to make its seasonal debut in Wisconsin.

The Hill Has Eyes, an outdoor immersive experience sprawling 45 acres, will bust its doors open for "thrills, chills and ghastly apparitions" Sept. 30 in Franklin, according to organizers.

The haunted hill offers ticketed 60-minute ventures across its four attractions.

Failed Escape is the hill's eerie trailer park, and Hunger Hollow is the wooded hunting grounds for its cast of "mutant" cannibals. The hill's horror continues with the Carnivore, a freaky circus, and Dead End, a haunted house.

Organizers said the hill will host "The Not So Scary Halloween Party," a family-friendly event where visitors, who are encouraged to dress in costume, can tour the grounds and trick-or-treat.

Located at 7005 S. Ballpark Dr., the event will run at various dates and times before boarding up for the season Oct. 30. The hill's family-friendly event will be held from 2:30 to 4:45 p.m. each Sunday.

Tickets are available for purchase now and range in price, starting at $35 for general admission.

