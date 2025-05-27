Two suspects have been indicted on hate crime charges after they allegedly made derogatory comments about a teen’s sexual orientation and attacked her.

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, 19-year-old John Kammrad has been indicated on multiple felony charges, including hate crime, mob action and multiple counts of aggravated battery in connection with the attack, which took place at a McDonald’s restaurant in Carpentersville on May 13.

A juvenile was also charged with hate crime and mob action charges in the case.

The original charging decision had omitted hate crime charges, but that changed this week after further investigation into the case, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Authorities allege that Kammrad and the other suspect made derogatory comments about the victim’s sexual orientation and then attacked her, with officers witnessing the aftermath of the assault.

Police say the attack occurred in the 1600 block of South Kennedy Drive on May 13. Officers responding to a call of a fight in progress found two males beating a female victim, later identified as 19-year-old Kady Grass.

During the incident, it is alleged the two males made derogatory comments about her sexual orientation. A verbal altercation then escalated into a physical fight, leaving Grass badly beaten and bruised.

Following an investigation, felony charges were approved against Kammrad and another suspect, with both suspects now indicted on hate crime charges by the Kane County State’s Attorney.

“Like all cases we handle, my office filed these charges following a thorough investigation and an unbiased review of the facts,” State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said in a statement. “These allegations are serious and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Everyone deserves to feel safe in public spaces, and no one should be attacked because of their gender identity or sexual orientation, as is alleged in this case. We must make it clear that Kane County is a community that welcomes all.”

Photos posted to a GoFundMe account for Grass show the extent of her injuries, which span her face and her legs. In an interview with NBC Chicago, Grass said the battery happened while she was in town visiting for her 13-year-old cousin's choir concert.

"One hit me in the jaw and one was hitting me in the front and then I didn't realize that I was getting hit behind until a little bit later, like it took me a while to realize," Grass said. "I was unconscious when they were stomping on my head so I don't remember that part, but my 13-year-old cousin does."

In the release, Carpentersville Police Deputy Chief Kevin Stankowitz said the incident "underscores the importance of addressing violence and discrimination" within the community.