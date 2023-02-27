Haslam Sports Group Acquires $3.5-Billion Ownership Stake in Bucks: Report

Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry reportedly agrees to sell stake in team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has reportedly bought Marc Lasry's $3.5-billion stake in the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lasry, 63, bought the Bucks a decade ago for $550 million with co-owner Wes Edens, and brought a NBA championship to Milwaukee in 2021. When purchasing the team, Edens and Lasry committed $100 million to a new arena -- an assurance to fans that the Bucks would stay in Cream City.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Haslam sat courtside at Fiserv Forum -- the house that Edens and Lasry built and opened in 2018 -- on Sunday night, and watched his new team beat the Phoenix Suns in a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals. Haslam, 68, is the CEO and chairman of Haslam Sports Group along with his wife, Dee.

The couple owns the Browns (estimated value of $3.85 billion as of January 2023), as well as the MLS' Columbus Crew.

Jamie Dinan and Mike Fascitelli are minority owners of the Bucks franchise, and reportedly will remain investors In addition to Edens and now the Haslams.

The Bucks were estimated to be worth $2.3 billion in October 2022, according to Forbes.

The team, led by perennial MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, has won 14 consecutive games and sits a half-game behind the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Haslam sale, which reportedly still awaits league approval, would be the second-highest ever for an NBA team.

The Suns, who were bought by Mat Ishbia earlier this month, have the highest valuation in league history at $4 billion.

The Suns and Bucks, intertwined by the 2021 finals, are also now next to one another as the second and third highest sales for any American professional sports team.

The two NBA franchises trail only the Denver Broncos who went for $4.65 billion in June 2022.