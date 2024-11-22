Harvey officials speak out after 3 killed in car vs. train collision

Harvey officials are speaking out following a car vs. train collision in the suburb Wednesday that left three people dead.

The crash, which occurred at the intersection of 153rd Street and Park Avenue, happened after a vehicle went around lowered crossing gates before striking the side of a train, according to CSX Transportation.

One of the victims has been identified as 32-year-old Keith Walker of Blue Island. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not identified the other two victims, both women.

Harvey officials acknowledged that long freight trains are common in the community, with the lack of an underpass or overpass leaving drivers sitting for minutes at a time when a train passes.

“I had a few friends that have lost their lives on train tracks – it is a sad situation,” 4th Ward Ald. Tracey Key said. “But being in Harvey, people know when they see a train – they know it is going to be a long one and sometimes people be like, 'Aww man'…and start panicking. But they need to know they could end up losing their life.”

According to 6th Ward Ald. Tyrone Rogers, a switching yard in Dixmoor, where trains must switch from one track to another, is a cause behind the delays.

"It is imperative that you do not go around gates, even if you don't see a train in sight or you don't hear one. Driving is a privilege, not a right, and we all have to pay attention to the rules and regulations," Rogers said.

That message was echoed in a statement from the Federal Railroad Administration:

"Nearly half of all grade crossing collisions occur at locations where properly functioning active warning devices, such as gates and lights, are present. This highlights the dangers of ignoring these essential safety measures.

We urge everyone to exercise caution and good judgment when approaching highway-rail crossings. This is especially vital in Chicago, the nation’s rail hub, where rail activity is among the highest in the country. Obeying the signals and taking a moment to stop and wait could be the difference between life and death."

The National Transportation Safety Bureau said the agency is not investigating the crash at this time.