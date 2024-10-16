Harvey

Harvey alderwoman arrested, then released, for filing false police report

Supporters of Ald. Colby Chapman, an outspoken critic of Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark and his administration, said the action was politically motivated

By Regina Waldroup

More political drama in Chicago's south suburbs. Harvey police on Wednesday morning arrested 2nd Ward Ald. Colby Chapman for filing a false police report. Chapman detailed her arrest on social media.

Supporters of Chapman, an outspoken critic of Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark and his administration, said the action was politically motivated. Her supporters filled the lobby of the Harvey Police Department.

"Because she wants to fight and stand up for the people, she gets arrested? That is just not right," said Chapelle Hooks, who lives in Harvey.

After five hours in custody, Chapman's attorney showed up and walked out with her minutes later.

"I'm so happy that justice is going to prevail," Chapman said.

"This entire thing is a bunch of nonsense," said her attorney, Robert Hanlon. "She was released without no charges whatsoever. You have a competition between the mayor of Harvey and the mayor of Dolton as who is going to be the dumbest. We are not stopping at this point. We are going to be filing action in district court. We are going to file action against the city of Harvey and the police department."

Chapman has served as 2nd Ward alderwoman for almost two years. She said she was also falsely arrested in August, accused of trying to attack the city administrator.

NBC Chicago was told another city official has been arrested in connection with that incident, but we haven’t been able to confirm.

"I stand by the oath I took, and I'm going to continue to serve residents in the city of Harvey," Chapman said.

NBC Chicago reached out to the mayor's office and police numerous times about this story but have yet to hear back.

