The fourth and final supermoon of the year, the "Harvest Moon," is set to rise in the night sky Thursday evening, with peak illumination being reached in the early morning hours of Friday.

According to The Farmer's Almanac, the supermoon will be at its most visible at 4:58 a.m. local time on Friday.

Last month, the skies saw two supermoons -- one of which was a rare sight not expected to be seen again until 2037.

The 'super blue moon,' which occurred Aug. 30, was the closest full moon to the Earth's surface this year, EarthSky said, at approximately 322,043 miles from the planet.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to NASA, a “supermoon” occurs when a full moon or a new moon is within 90% of its closest point to Earth.

As for the upcoming harvest moon, cloud cover and fog could potentially impact how much of the moon could be seen during peak illumination, so hopefully Chicago-area residents won't be completely blocked out.

Adler Planetarium said this week's moon will be the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox, which took place last weekend. That moon is known as the "harvest moon," but this year's moon has been given the nickname the "full super harvest moon."

While the moon will only reach the "full" phase for a brief moment, the Farmer's Almanac reports that "our eyes may perceive it to be full for up to three days."

While Wednesday looks to be rainy and, at times, possibly stormy, the showers and storms are expected to diminish heading into the evening and overnight hours, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.