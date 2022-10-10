Harry Styles Set to Play Rescheduled Concert Monday

Harry Styles will take to the stage at the United Center Monday after canceling a performance last week just hours before the show was set to begin.

Styles' concert originally scheduled for Thursday evening was ultimately rescheduled for Monday after the United Center announced a "band/crew illness." Tickets for the postponed show are now valid for the Oct. 10 date, though fans were also given the option for a refund.

The arena said the concert was canceled "out of an abundance of caution," though Styles himself has yet to comment on the cancellation.

His only post since arriving in Chicago shows him performing on stage over the weekend.

United Center officials confirmed in a social media comment that the remainder of Styles' residency at the arena would go on as planned, however. The first two performances took place over the weekend.

While details surrounding the illness that forced Thursday's cancellation remain vague, Styles himself was spotted out and about in the Chicago area ahead of the postponed show.

Hours before the announcement, he had been trending on social media for video showing his golf swing on a suburban course.

Sure his concerts are great but have you seen a @Harry_Styles stripe show? pic.twitter.com/kkD9VqpOii — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 6, 2022

Harry golfing in Illinois today - October 5 (via briguy820) pic.twitter.com/YtzcCCTYGC — HSD (@hsdaily) October 6, 2022

After Monday, another set of performances will round out Styles' six-show residency in the city from Oct. 13-15.

One possible silver lining of Thursday's show cancellation is that tickets to the sold-out performance may still be available since many individuals can no longer attend the concert on the rescheduled date.

"I have three tickets to the show that has been rescheduled," one Facebook comment on United Center's post reads. "Section 113, row 9, seats 1-3. unable to go and wanted to give someone else the chance to go before selling the tickets."