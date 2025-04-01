chicago news

Giant beans splash into Chicago River as Harry Potter store comes to town

The giant jelly beans are part of an April Fools Day prank from the new Harry Potter Shop Chicago, set to open its doors on Michigan Avenue

The Chicago River looked a bit more colorful than usual Tuesday, but it wasn't leftover green dye from St. Patrick's Day. There were giant, colored jelly beans dropped into it -- Giant Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans, to be exact.

The beans, floating in the Chicago River beneath the Michigan Avenue Bridge, are part of an April Fool's Day prank from the new Harry Potter Shop, set to open this month in Chicago, according to a release. As part of the activation, fans along the Riverwalk can try a handful of quirky Bertie Bott bean flavors, some more tasty than others.

According to the release, the activities will take place through 1 p.m. Tuesday. Later this month, a huge new Harry Potter Shop Chicago will open, at 676 N. Michigan Ave., below the Omni Hotel Chicago.

"From the shop's design to exclusive merchandise and a speakeasy-inspired Butterbeer Bar, Harry Potter Shop Chicago is infused with nods to the city's rich history and unique culture, giving fans a one-of-a-kind experience and unforgettable connection to the wizarding world," Karl Durrant, senior vice president, Warner Bros. Discovery retail experiences said in a previous news release.

The shop officially opens for business April 10, officials said.

