‘Harry Potter: Magic at Play' Opens Friday at Chicago's Mag Mile

The wizarding world of Harry Potter is headed to Chicago's Mag Mile.

“Harry Potter: Magic at Play," a new interactive experience, will welcome fans of the franchise to roam its grounds at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave. starting Friday.

The 30,000-square-feet space will be filled with engaging games, exploration and sensory activations that recreate the magic from the series, ranging from levitating a feather in charms class to practicing quidditch at Hogwarts.

Butterbeer and merchandise will be available for purchase, too.

The immersive experience, which is a production run jointly by Warner Bros. and Superfly X, will remain open until May 14, 2023.

Standard tickets start at $37.50 for guests ages 10 and up. Passes for children ages 3-9 start at $29.50. Prices may fluctuate around in-demand times and dates, according to the event's website. Children under 2 years old receive free admission. Tickets are available for purchase now.

Here are the event's hours of operation: