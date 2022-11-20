‘Harry Potter: Magic at Play' Experience Runs Through May in Downtown Chicago

Potions, butterbeer, charms, Hogwarts, the Forbidden Forest are all brought to life at the new "Harry Potter: Magic at Play" experience along the Magnificent Mile.

The interactive experience, which opened Friday, is welcoming fans of the franchise to roam its grounds at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave.

The 30,000-square-feet space is filled with engaging games, exploration and sensory activations that recreate the magic from the series, ranging from levitating a feather in charms class to practicing quidditch at Hogwarts.

Butterbeer and merchandise will be available for purchase, too.

"From the moment guests arrive, they are immersed in Harry’s story and are an active participant in their own journey through innovative play, experiential sets, games and more,” Peter van Roden, senior vice president of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, said in a statement.

See images of the space below and get a sneak peek tour in the video player above.

Photos: ‘Harry Potter: Magic at Play' Experience Opens in Chicago Friday. See Inside

The immersive experience, which is a production run jointly by Warner Bros. and Original X Productions, will remain open until May 14, 2023.

Standard tickets start at $37.50 for guests ages 10 and up. Passes for children ages 3-9 start at $29.50. Prices may fluctuate around in-demand times and dates, according to the event's website. Children under 2 years old receive free admission. Tickets are available for purchase now.

Here are the event's hours of operation: