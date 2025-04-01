No foolin' about it: A giant new Harry Potter store will open in Chicago this month.

The Harry Potter Shop Chicago, located at 676 N. Michigan Ave., below the Omni Hotel Chicago, will officially open its doors for business April 10, according to a release. Those walking along the Riverwalk on Tuesday -- April Fool's Day -- may have seen some giant jelly beans floating in the Chicago River as part of the store's opening.

The Chicago store comes following the success of Harry Potter Shops in New York and London, a news release said, with officials saying a shop on Michigan Avenue was an "absolute must."

The 12,200 square foot store will welcome guests with a "moving mermaid-stained glass window," the release said, which fans will recognize from the window in the Prefects' bathroom at Hogwarts.

Inside, fans will also notice nods to "the three tasks of the Triwizard Tournament," including suspended broomsticks "on fire," a maze patterned floor and a Golden Egg centerpiece straight from from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the release said.

The store also features a number of themed areas, including a Chicago section, a MinaLima section, house themed apparel, a personalization section and a Honey dukes-inspired confectionary.

It will also contain the "largest Butterbeer bar in the U.S.," the release said, "inspired by Chicago's famous style of speakeasies."

"From the shop's design to exclusive merchandise and a speakeasy-inspired Butterbeer Bar, Harry Potter Shop Chicago is infused with nods to the city's rich history and unique culture, giving fans a one-of-a-kind experience and unforgettable connection to the wizarding world," Karl Durrant, senior vice president, Warner Bros. Discovery retail experiences said in the release.

