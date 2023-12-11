Harry Potter

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' coming to Chicago in 2024

The Tony Award-winning play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is set to embark on its first-ever North American tour next year, and the production will make its debut in Chicago.

According to the production’s website, the play will land on the Chicago stage in Sept. 2024, but no further information was immediately available on which venue would host it, nor how long it would remain in the city.

Fans who are craving more information can sign up for email alerts when dates and ticket information is set.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” based on a story written by the book series’ author J.K. Rowling, follows the story of Harry Potter’s son Albus, who is arriving at Hogwarts for the first time. The titular Harry Potter, 19 years removed from his exploits in the books, is now head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement, but grows apart from his son as he forges his own path at the magical school.

The play debuted at London’s “Palace Theatre” in 2016, and is still running. It debuted on Broadway in April 2018 and is also running.

The play was originally split into two different parts, but has since been condensed into one production that runs for nearly three and a half hours, with an intermission included.

Productions are still running in London, New York, Hamburg, Germany and in Tokyo.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” won six Tony Awards, including “Best Play” and “Best Direction of a Play.”

