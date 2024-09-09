‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' arrives in Chicago this week

The Tony Award-winning play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is making its first-ever tour of the United States, and it is set to kick things off in Chicago on Tuesday.

According to Broadway in Chicago, the production will debut at the James M. Nederlander Theatre on Tuesday night, and will run into next year.

Tickets remain on sale for the production, which will be in Chicago until at least Feb. 1. More information can be found on the Broadway in Chicago website.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” based on a story written by the book series’ author J.K. Rowling, follows the story of Harry Potter’s son Albus, who is arriving at Hogwarts for the first time. The titular Harry Potter, 19 years removed from his exploits in the books, is now head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement, but grows apart from his son as he forges his own path at the magical school.

The play debuted at London’s “Palace Theatre” in 2016, and is still running. It debuted on Broadway in April 2018 and is also running.

The play was originally split into two different parts, but has since been condensed into one production that runs for approximately two hours and 50 minutes, including an intermission.

Productions are still running in London, New York, Hamburg, Germany and in Tokyo.