The childhood home of "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" actor Harrison Ford found a buyer in suburban Park Ridge, after a price drop in the last few weeks.

Located at 109 N. Washington Ave., the 2,132-square-foot Tudor home has three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, rec room and bar - all of which has been remodeled since its original 1920s form, according to a listing from Redfin.

Ford lived in the home with his family during the 1950s, the listing noted. He attended Maine Township High School in Park Ridge before dropping out of Ripon College in Wisconsin and heading to Hollywood, according to IMDb.

On June 22, the house was listed for $749,000 until July 8, when the price dropped to $699,000. As of July 12, Redfin listed the home as "contingent."

Take a look inside:

Photos: Harrison Ford's Childhood Home in Park Ridge Finds Buyer: See Inside