Happy hour is making a comeback at Indiana bars starting Monday. Here's what to know

After a nearly 40-year absence, happy hour is returning to the Hoosier State.

A law repealing happy hours, which received by bipartisan support in the Indiana General Assembly and was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in May, will go into effect on Monday.

Since 1985 - when a ban was passed as a way to reduce drunk driving - establishments that chose to offer a special on alcohol had to do so for the entire day. Under the new law, bars and restaurants with a valid permit can sell alcohol at a reduced price for just a few hours.

However, there are some restrictions.

A lower price cannot be offered for more than four hours in one day, 15 hours in one week or between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Business owners will be able to divide the hours by any way they choose; the hours can either be consecutive or nonconsecutive.

Happy Hour remains illegal in several other states, including Massachusetts, Vermont, Utah and North Carolina.