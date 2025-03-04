Things to do in Chicago

Chicago was founded on March 4, 1837

Happy 188th birthday, Chicago!

In honor of Chicago's birthday Tuesday, one of the city's iconic downtown landmarks is offering free admission.

From March 1-7, Chicago residents can visit 360 CHICAGO observation deck for free. The space offers expansive views of the city from the 94th floor observation deck atop the former Hancock tower at 875 N. Michigan.

Free admission can be redeemed by Chicago residents with a valid ID and a 606xx ZIP code, officials said. Chicago Public Schools IDs will also be accepted, event organizers said.

“We are celebrating Chicago’s 188th birthday by inviting our fellow Chicagoans to experience 360 CHICAGO on us,” Nichole Benolken, Managing Director of 360 CHICAGO said in a release. “It’s our way of honoring the rich history, culture, and vibrant spirit of the city that we are proud to call home. From stunning skyline views to fun, interactive activations, we’re welcoming Chicagoans to come together and celebrate our unique city.”

On Chicago's actual birthday - March 4 - guests can attend the city's birthday party at 360 CHICAGO from 3-7 p.m., with complimentary offerings of Garett Popcorn, a slice of birthday cake and Chicago-themed airbrush tattoos, organizers said.

A few Chicago museums are also offering free admission Tuesday, including The Chicago History Museum and the Shedd Aquarium, which is offering a free admission evening Tuesday.

More information on the special offering can be found here.

