Hanover Park Police Release Photos of Suspect in Woman's Murder

Police in suburban Hanover Park are seeking to locate the suspect in the murder of a woman killed near her home earlier this week, authorities said.

Authorities on Friday released multiple photos of William Taylor, 43, saying a warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Taylor's arrest in connection with the death of Clarice Taylor. The mother of seven had just walked her son to school and was headed back home on Monday when someone shot her, according to family.

Police said Clarice was found unresponsive in an alley nearby and later died from her injuries. Authorities said William "shared a relationship" with Clarice, but didn't specifically say what the relationship between the two was.

Clarice's daughters spoke to NBC 5 following the shooting, saying Clarice was being harassed by someone very close to her and that she had taken action to protect herself.

"She got the protection order, we changed locks, he would sit outside our home for hours stalking house – banging on doors,” said her daughter Delyla Thomas. “She made too many reports about this."

The suspect, William Taylor, is believed to be "armed and extremely dangerous."

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately. Individuals with information on the case or Williams Taylor's whereabouts are asked to contact Lt. Ralph Gniewosz at 630-823-5516.