Handcuffed-Suspect Escapes Police Custody in Chicago's South Austin Neighborhood

Authorities are searching for an escaped suspect on Chicago's West Side after he kicked out the back window of a police car and fled the area on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, detectives arrested two suspects in connection with a catalytic convert theft in DuPage County on Thursday morning.

Officers later located the suspects near Cicero and Erie Streets in Chicago, and took them into custody.

At approximately 2 p.m., a marked Elmhurst police car was transporting one of the suspects back to Elmhurst near the Eisenhower Expressway just before Austin when the suspect kicked out the back window of the squad car, exited the vehicle and ran from the scene.

The officer that was transporting the suspect lost sight of him near the woods along the south side of the Columbus Park Golf Course, according to a press release. He remains at-large at this time.

Police say they are searching for 27-year-old Devin Revels, a Black male standing 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has a face tattoo, and was last seen wearing a tan shirt. He was handcuffed at the time of his escape.

Authorities remain on the scene with K-9 units and a helicopter.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.